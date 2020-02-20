|
Burton F. Kleinle, Jr.
09/19/1936 - 02/12/2020
Burton F. Kleinle, Jr., 83, of Stroud Township, passed away quickly and peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Arizona while on his sixth cross country road trip. He was a trooper, waging a forty-year battle with heart disease. Burt was the husband of Beverly (Fellencer) Kleinle with whom he shared 61 blessed years of marriage. He always celebrated their wedding anniversary at Terrace By The Sea in Ogunquit, ME.
Born on September 19, 1936 at home in Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Burton F. Sr. and Anna Mae (Beckler) Kleinle and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
A 1955 Stroudsburg High School graduate and a graduate of the former Allentown Electronics Training Center, Burt first worked for a family business, Twin City Television, in Stroudsburg and then was involved in real estate. He retired after 14 years of service from the Liquor Control Board, where he was named All State Employee of the Month in July 2000.
He was a member of Stroudsburg United Methodist Church; member of Friends of Eastern Monroe Public Library; member and former president of the former Pocono Mountain Jaycees; active with B.P.O. Elks #319 in East Stroudsburg where he served on the entertainment committee for many years and earned an Elk Of The Month award; member of Monroe County Historical Association; active with Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm where he served on the board for several terms and made the sauerkraut every year; member of the Varsity S Club; and class representative to the Stroudsburg High School Alumni Club.
He was a former coach for the Varsity S intramural football program and supported his children by being a band, soccer and wrestling parent and also taking part in scouting.
Burt cherished his home and family above all else and enjoyed Tuesday night family dinners and Sunday lunch with his grandsons. He enjoyed golf, hiking, reading, long weekends in Cape May and summer vacations in Cape Cod with his grandsons. Gardening was his passion, and he enjoyed raising cabbage for sauerkraut and cucumbers for pickles. Burt was an avid Eagles, Phillies and Penn State fan and loved watching games on TV.
His family was blessed with his presence in their lives. He will live within their hearts.
In addition to his wife, surviving are: three children, Kim Kleinle of La Quinta, CA and Pocono Farms, Tobyhanna, and Burton F. Kleinle, III and Robert Kleinle both of Stroud Township; four beloved grandsons, Burton F. Kleinle, IV of Stroud Township, Brandon Kleinle of Stroud Township, Tyler Kleinle of Bethlehem and Justin Kleinle of Stroud Township; two siblings, Barbara Kleinle of Santa Clarita, CA and John B. Kleinle and wife Marie of Stroud Township; a sister in law, Paula Kotary of State College; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Roy P. Kleinle formerly of State College.
Services will be held on Sunday, February 23, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg, with a viewing beginning at 1:00PM followed by the funeral service at 2:00PM with Rev. Robert Shank officiating. A reception will be held at the East Stroudsburg Elks at 3:00PM. Private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Stroudsburg United Methodist Church, 547 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360; Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, 347 Quiet Valley Rd., Stroudsburg, PA 18360; Ben Huffman Cancer Donation Fund, P.O. Box 426, Marshalls Creek, PA 18335; or B.P.O. Elks #319 (scholarship fund), 260 Washington St., East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020