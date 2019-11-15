|
|
Caesar A Nieves
11/13/2019
Caesar A. Nieves, 70, of Saylorsburg passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Dolores (Rivera) Nieves. Caesar was born in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico to the late Martin and Josephina (LaTorre) Nieves.
Caesar had resided in the Saylorsburg area for the past 15 years, and prior to that in Westfield, NJ. He was employed at the MTA as an underground engineer for most of his life. Caesar was also a US Army veteran.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Brandon Nieves of Staten Island, NY and daughter Christina Nieves of Keyport, NJ, and two grandchildren; Luke and Roy. Caesar was also survived by his siblings; Judy, Olga, Awilda, Erma, Melba, Carlos, and Eli.
There are no services scheduled at this time. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019