Caleb Rory Casey
8/13/2020
Caleb Rory Casey, 18, died unexpectedly Thursday, August 13, 2002 at home.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of Alicia Casey of Mount Pocono and Chris Skidmore of Lansford.
Caleb was a 2020 graduate of Pocono Mountain East High School and worked as a lifeguard at Kalahari Resort in Pocono Manor. He was an amazing big brother!
He is survived by his siblings: Jordan Ava, Camron, Aisley, and Cayden; maternal grandparents, Michael and Hilda Casey of Mount Pocono; paternal grandparents, Frank Skidmore of Lansford and Debbie Skidmore of Glogster, Virginia; uncles: Hunter Skidmore; Thomas Casey; and Gary Caccioppoli; and aunt, Shannon Caccioppoli. Loved by his many cousins: Gabby, Wesely, Nas, Nadia, Christian, Aiden, and Lisa.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 4, at the Roof, Keokee Chapel Road, Paradise Valley/Cresco.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, Caleb's family has set up a gofund me. Please visit gofundme.com/f/caleb-rory-casey.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
