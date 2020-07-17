1/
Calvin Bickford
Calvin Bickford
07/14/2020
Calvin Bickford, 81, of Bangor PA passed away the morning of July 14, 2020 in Slate Belt Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Bangor, PA he was the son of Calvin and Mable (Harrison) Bickford. He was the husband of Pauline (West) Bickford with whom he spent 60 years of marriage.
Calvin was Jehovah's Witness and a member of the Kingdom Hall. He worked most of his life as a laborer in slate quarries. Calvin was a lifelong resident of Northampton County.
In addition to his wife, Calvin is survived by his children; Wesley, Mark, Stephen, and Michelle, along with 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Cremation was private. Private burial will take place at a later date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
