Calvin G. LaBar
12/10/1920 - 01/02/2020
Calvin G. LaBar, 99, of Middle Smithfield Township, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at home. He was the husband of the late Margaret (Walton) LaBar with whom he shared 61 years of marriage at the time of her death on March 25, 2008.
Born December 10, 1920, in Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Rollo and Irene (Garris) LaBar, and was lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He was a 50-year textile worker having worked at Gottier Ribbon in Stroudsburg, Monroe Silk Mill in Stroudsburg, and Stien Creast Ribbon Mills in East Stroudsburg.
Calvin was a member of the CLU club and loved hunting, trapping, and fishing.
Surviving are two sons, George L. LaBar of Middle Smithfield Township, and Martin C. LaBar of East Stroudsburg; a step grandson, Steve Widdoss; three step great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four siblings, Harry, Elwood, Frank, and Evelyn.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 9, in Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg, with Pastor David Berryman officiating. There will be no viewing.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020