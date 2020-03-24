|
Calvin Schoch Jr.
05/30/1962 - 03/22/2020
On Sunday, March 22, 2020 Calvin Schoch Jr., loving son, father, grandfather, and brother passed away at age 57.
Calvin was born on May 30,1962 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania to Calvin Sr. and Rose Schoch. He worked for 45 years selling Harley-Davidson Motorcycles for the family business in Snydersville. Cal as most knew him by, would be busy tending the carwash or smiling about on the sales floor making friends with whoever came through the door. He had an outgoing personality and left a loving impression on those who truly knew him.
When he was not living the Harley-Davidson life, you could find him with his model trains, building log cabin models, admiring his year-round Christmas tree, or playing the piano. He loved to build extravagant landscapes for his train sets. He would play the piano for hours performing his own living room concerts. He had many beautiful dreams and aspirations for his life.
He is preceded in death by his father, Calvin Sr. He is survived by his mother, Rose, his three children, Jacquelin, Calvin III, and Teall, his ten grandchildren, Elise, Zander, Elliott, Landon, Tucker, Carson, Lilah, Hudson, Acer, and Molly, his three siblings, Linda, Sharon, and Shawn, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
At a later date a memorial service will be announced to honor and remember the wonderful life of Calvin Ernest Schoch Jr.
Hodges Family Funeral Home
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020