Cameron T. Malozzi12/01/2020Cameron T. Malozzi, 18, of Saylorsburg, passed away on December 1, in Polk Township.Born in Bethlehem, he was the loving son of Nancy B. (Stout) Malozzi and Troy A. Malozzi.He was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Saylorsburg.Cameron was working for two years as a diesel mechanic for E.F. Possinger & Sons Inc. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School and MCTI Diesel Technology School in 2020. He was a member of the drumline and marching band at Pleasant Valley High School. Everyone loved his infectious smile. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and camping, and had a true passion for building and driving his truck. He was also a former student of Tae Kwon-Do. Cameron enjoyed going to train shows with his Pap, baking cookies with his Grammy, and spending time with Uncle John and his cousins, riding ATV four wheelers at the house. He always volunteered to help out with the roast beef dinners at the church, preparing and cooking the mashed potatoes. Most of all, he was a loving and caring son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Elizabeth Malozzi of Saylorsburg; his grandparents, Donald and Martha Stout, Carol Malozzi and Phillip Malozzi; his uncles, Larry Stout, Jason Malozzi; his aunts, Pamela Stout and her partner Cheryl Klock, Robyn Raub, Gina Malozzi; his cousins, Carley Raub, John Raub IV, Joshua Raub; and many great aunts, great uncles, and second cousins. He was preceded in death by 4 baby siblings, an uncle, John Raub III, and a step-grandmother, Victoria Malozzi.A viewing will be held on Monday, December 7 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM from the St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Saylorsburg. A memorial in Cameron's memory will be held at Pleasant Valley High School with times and dates to be determined. Due to the pandemic, a continuously flowing line will be maintained at the church for the viewing, keeping the numbers down in the chapel at one time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 323, Saylorsburg, PA 18353.Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Kresge Funeral Home