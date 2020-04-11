|
|
Camile Rizzo
04/11/2020
Camile Rizzo, 79, of Stroudsburg, Pa., died Saturday, April 11, 2020, in the Whitestone Health Care Center, Stroudsburg, Pa. She was the widow of Joseph L. Rizzo Sr.
Born in Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of Anthony and Rachael (Ruocco) DeStefano.
Camile had resided in the Stroudsburg area for the past two years, prior to that, she was a lifelong resident of the Bronx, N.Y., area. She worked as a school bus driver for many years in the Bronx area. She was of the Catholic faith.
Camile is survived by two sons, Joseph L. Rizzo of Flagler Beach, Fla., and Robert Rizzo of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; and seven grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in the Fishkill Rural Cemetery Fishkill, N.Y.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020