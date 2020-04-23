|
Carey Greenberg
02/01/1951 - 04/03/2020
Carey Greenberg, a retired food industry salesman and harness race horse owner and trainer, died Friday, April 3, 2020. The cause of death was a heart attack. He was 69.
Carey was born on February 1, 1951 in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Belle and Herbert Greenberg. He grew up in Elmont, New York, where he was an exceptional athlete excelling in football, lacrosse, and wrestling at Elmont Memorial High School. After graduating in 1969, he went on to Towson State College (now Towson University) in Towson, Maryland, where he majored in physical education and was the goalie for the nationally ranked Towson Tigers' Lacrosse Team. Upon graduation from Towson in 1973, he returned to Elmont to coach lacrosse and football and worked as a physical education teacher at his alma mater. In 1975, Carey was part of the group of Elmont lacrosse coaches who helped guide the team to a 19-1 record. His brother, Allan, was the goalie for the team.
As talented an athlete as Carey was, he had a wonderful knack for coaching and teaching kids. "All of my teammates, as well as the kids he coached in other sports, loved him," said brother Allan. "He had a wonderful patience and passion for athletes. Whenever I ran into former Elmont teammates and friends, they always asked for Carey."
After a few years of coaching and teaching, Carey had an opportunity to join his dad Herb, mom Belle, and older brother Marc in the family food business, Herb Greenberg Food Brokerage and Sons. Carey and the business enjoyed great success for many years. Eventually, another opportunity arose, and Carey decided to pursue a career as a harness race horse owner and trainer at Pocono Downs Racetrack, now the Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The athlete in him resurfaced when he decided to compete as a driver in several amateur races. His proudest moments came when he made a couple of trips to the winner's circle. Horses and horse racing were Carey's true passion.
Carey is survived by his older brother, Marc Greenberg, and his wife Sybil, and younger brother, Allan Greenberg, and his wife Terry Borzumato-Greenberg. Carey took great joy in spending special times with his niece Susan Greenberg-Shapiro and her husband Aaron Shapiro; his nephew, Matthew Greenberg; and his great-nieces and -nephew: Jack Shapiro, Ella Shapiro, Emily Greenberg, and Jamie Greenberg.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 7, at 2:00 pm, followed by internment at New Montefiore Cemetery, Farmingdale, New York. For those who wish to remember Carey in a special way, please reach out to his family at [email protected]
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020