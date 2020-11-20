Carl Bond Gould

04/16/1936 - 11/18/2020

Carl Bond Gould of Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020 at his home. He was the lovingly loyal husband of Ann Marie (Dorshimer) Gould with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.

Born on April 16, 1936, he was the son of James and Dorothy Gould of Effort, Pennsylvania. Carl was a 1954 graduate of Chestnuthill High School where he participated in the Future Farmers of America (FFA) serving as President of the club in 1952-1953. Most significant is that it was where, in 1950, he met his wife to be.

During his early adult years he worked in the family dairy/poultry operations in Effort, delivered dairy products for Pine Hill Farms and Monroe County Dairy, built and installed custom cabinetry for Effort Woodcraft and began experimenting with truck farming on his 10 acres in Brodheadsville, later to become Gould's Produce. In 1988, Carl and Ann enlarged the Gould's Produce business to be housed on Frable Road in a red barn market, where it is still housed and operated today by the family.

Carl served in the United States Army Reserves from 1955 to 1960.

Carl volunteered with the West End Fire Company (50+ years), Pleasant Valley All-Sports Club (founding member), Zion United Lutheran Church (Council Member), and other various organizations. He was an avid attendee of Pleasant Valley (PV) sporting events during his sons' and grandsons' years of athletics.

Carl's legacy is remembered and passed on through his three sons: Carl [Chuck] Bond Gould II, Russell and Denise Gould, Michael and Lori Gould), four grandchildren: Jamie Gould [and Teia Mitchell], Matt Gould [and Briar], Jessica (Gould) Dye [and Ashton], Megan Gould [and Matt Kauzlaric]), and eleven great grandchildren (Bryana, Kayla, Johnny, Lane, Parker, Easton, Grant, Kamryn, Rhett, Kent, and expected baby Dye). Carl is survived by his wife: Ann Marie (Dorshimer) Gould, his sisters: Phyllis Conklin and Judy Bush, and sister-in-law Francis Dorshimer. He is predeceased by a daughter-in-law: Elaine Gould.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Burial will be at a private service for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, the Gould family asks for donations to be made in Carl's name for an All-Accessible Fishing Pier at Silver Valley Natural Area c/o Chestnuthill Township, P.O.Box 243, Route 715 South, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store