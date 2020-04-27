|
Carl K. Johnson
1015/1943 - 4/26/2020
Carl K. Johnson, age 76 of Pleasant Valley Manor, Hamilton Twp., Stroudsburg passed away Sunday, April 26th at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem.
Carl was the husband of the late Darlene (Hinkle) Johnson who passed away March 18, 2013.
He was born in Kresgeville on October 15, 1943, son of the late Wilbur and Arlene (Borger) Johnson.
He was a member of Salem St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kresgeville.
In his spare time, Carl oved hunting, Fishing, snowmobiling and worked with his father at Johnson Brothers John Deer in Kresgeville.
Carl and worked as a carpenter for S & S Homes in Saylorsburg and William K. Shannon in Bethlehem. He had also worked as a Filler Operator for Coca Cola in Hamburg for 30 years and on the assembly line for the former Ronson in Delaware Water Gap.
He served in the National Guard.
Carl is survived by two children: Jared Johnson and his wife Kimberly of Kunkletown and Carrie Johnson of Newfoundland. He is also survived by two brothers: a twin brother: Clark W. Johnson and his wife Mildred of Palmerton, Earl Johnson of Bath; two sisters: Carol Smale of Kunkletown and Maryann Barber of Albrightsville. He had two grandson: Clint and Corey Johnson and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by two siblings: Lee Johnson and Delphine Howell.
Private services will be held at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert.
Carl will be laid to rest at Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery in Trachsville.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020