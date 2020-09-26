Carl W. Kaminski

02/05/1941 - 12/24/2020

Carl William Kaminski, 79, of Blakeslee, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Saint Luke's University Health Network, Monroe Campus. Born in Newark, NJ at Cahil Hospital to Theodore Kaminski and Stella Kaminski.

Carl had an adventurous soul and he loved to travel. He travelled abroad while in the Army from 1964 through 1966 and always looked for excuses to take his kids and grandchildren to new places. He also enjoyed swimming, history, old movies, John Wayne, and writing poems.

Preceded by his parents. Left to cherish his memories are his children Carl & Diane Kaminski, Edward & Silvana Kaminski, and Kathleen & John Mastandrea and by his grandchildren Andrea Lynn Giaimis, Arianna Kaminski, Matthew Logan, Steven Scott McKenna, and Marcello Kaminski.

Calling hour will be held on Friday October 2, from 11am to 12pm at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 5112 Pocono Crest Rd., Pocono Pines, PA 18350. Services will follow afterwards.

St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish

5112 Pocono Crest Rd., Pocono Pines, PA 18350



