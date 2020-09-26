1/1
Carl W. Kaminski
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl W. Kaminski
02/05/1941 - 12/24/2020
Carl William Kaminski, 79, of Blakeslee, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Saint Luke's University Health Network, Monroe Campus. Born in Newark, NJ at Cahil Hospital to Theodore Kaminski and Stella Kaminski.
Carl had an adventurous soul and he loved to travel. He travelled abroad while in the Army from 1964 through 1966 and always looked for excuses to take his kids and grandchildren to new places. He also enjoyed swimming, history, old movies, John Wayne, and writing poems.
Preceded by his parents. Left to cherish his memories are his children Carl & Diane Kaminski, Edward & Silvana Kaminski, and Kathleen & John Mastandrea and by his grandchildren Andrea Lynn Giaimis, Arianna Kaminski, Matthew Logan, Steven Scott McKenna, and Marcello Kaminski.
Calling hour will be held on Friday October 2, from 11am to 12pm at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 5112 Pocono Crest Rd., Pocono Pines, PA 18350. Services will follow afterwards.
St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish
5112 Pocono Crest Rd., Pocono Pines, PA 18350

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved