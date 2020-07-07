1/1
Carlton Whitfield Harris
1931 - 2020
Carlton Whitfield Harris
6/11/1931 - 7/2/2020
Carlton Whitfield Harris was born June 11, 1931 in Hastings, Florida. He was born into the union of the late John and Ethel Harris. He attended the public schools in St. Johns County. Throughout his career his occupation consisted of construction and diesel mechanics in the New York City area.
Carlton was a Deacon for many years at the First Presbyterian Church in Englewood, New Jersey. A supporter of the Native American Societies in the New York City area. Carlton has given cheerfully, worked diligently and touched enormously the lives of others as he shared his life with his family, friends and community. His favorite pastime was talking about current events and politics.
On Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 9:09 p.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Pennsylvania he received his call to come home to Glory. He fought a good fight and the cares of this life, for him is now complete.
Carlton was United in holy matrimony to Jacqueline Fowler on October 27, 2007, they have celebrated a loving relationship together for twenty-three years.
Carlton was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and five brothers.
Carlton leaves to cherish precious memories to: his devoted wife, Jackie Fowler Harris of Kunkletown, Pennsylvania ; six loving children, Ronald Lonesome of New York, New York, Lorain Harris Vinson (Bishop) of San Mateo, Florida, Myra Wells Hart (Marion) of Tallahassee, Florida, Yvonne Marie Harris of Nutley, New Jersey, Jennifer Schaefer (Ed) of Effort, Pennsylvania, Jessie Osborne (Katie) of Portland, Oregon; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many sorrowing friends. Among them are Quentin Fuller and Wilson.
Services: Visitation period from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 11th at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown. Interment and graveside services, 12:30 p.m. at Gilbert Cemetery, Gilbert, Pa. Note: due to Covid-19 Restrictions, there is a limit of 25 people in the funeral home. Masks/face coverings and physical distancing are required.
Expressions of Gratitude
The Family of the late Carlton W. Harris would like to express our sincere gratitude for the many acts of love and kindness bestowed upon us during this time of bereavement. Your cards , phone calls, monetary contributions will linger in our hearts . May God bless each of you.
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown
AllentownFunerals.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
