Carmen James Sickles
7/18/1990 - 4/14/2020
Carmen James Sickles, "C.J." 29, of Mount Pocono passed away at his home on April 14, 2020.
Born July 18th 1990 in East Stroudsburg, the son of Kelley Sickles of East Stroudsburg and the late Carmen Sickles.
He was a Native American and a member of the Oneida Nation Southwold, Ontario, Canada.
CJ's greatest joy was spending time with his son Collin, he also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was a dedicated New England Patriots football fan.
CJ is survived by his mother Kelley Sickles and her fiancé Gary Weber of East Stroudsburg, his son Collin Sickles of East Stroudsburg , his brother David Dippre of Mt Pocono, his sisters Eva Sliker of Newton, New Jersey, Krystal Dippre of Pocono Summit, Kandace Dippre of Scranton and Shaye Sickles of East Stroudsburg. He is also survived by his grandmother Leanora Wicks of East Stroudsburg; 4 nephews and 5 nieces and many aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father Carmen Sickles, Grandmother Marilyn Sickles, and grandfather James Sickles.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, memorial funeral service will be held at a later date.
The Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations my be made to the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg PA 18360.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020