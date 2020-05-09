Home

Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Carmine A. Disomma

Carmine A. Disomma Obituary
Carmine A. Disomma
05/08/2020
Carmine A. Disomma, 37, of Stroudsburg passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Michael Menche and Jacqueline Disomma.
Carmine attended Penn State University and worked as a line chef in the restaurant business, and locally at Pocono Brewing Company.
In addition to his mother, Carmine also is survived by his siblings, Michael and fiancé, Michele, Shannon, Tiffany, Deana, and Anthony. He also is survived by nieces and nephews, Julian, Jovani, and Lorelai; and many others.
Private cremation has been entrusted to the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Published in Pocono Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020
