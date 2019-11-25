|
|
Carol Celine Dale
11/3/1934 - 11/23/2019
Carol Celine Dale, age 85 of Fuquay-Varina, NC formerly of Effort passed away Saturday, November 23rd at Transition Life Care Hospice House in Raleigh, NC.
Carol was the loving wife of the late Robert S. Dale who passed away on March 5, 2016.
She was born in New Jersey on November 3, 1934, daughter of the late Bernard A. and Alfreda C. (Sekinski) Dreher.
Carol had worked in multiple roles as a Registered Nurse through the years finally retiring as an employee of the State Health Department. Many years previous she had served as a school bus driver for Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church transporting children to Notre Dame Catholic High School and Saint Mathews Elementary school in East Stroudsburg.
We have been blessed with the presence of Carol in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her children: Alison Lowry and her husband Kevin of New Richmond, OH; Leslie Russo of Palmerton; Hilary Weber and her husband Christopher of Souderton; Erin Brown of Apex, NC; Daria Wicks and her husband Peter of Jacksonville, FL; Sean Dale of Fuquay-Varina, NC and Robert S. Dale III and his wife Kathleen of Plymouth Meeting.
She was the loving grandmother to her 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 3 step grandchildren.
Carol is also survived by her siblings: Daria Malanga and her husband David of Bluff Point, NY; Kevin Dreher of Chapel Hill, NC; Diane Drygas and her husband Thomas of St. Augustine, FL; Celine Reiner of Tewkesbury, NJ and Natalie Schaar and her husband Rudy of Somerset, NJ and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Robert, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Dale and Denis Dreher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 pm, Saturday, November 30th at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
Carol will be laid to rest at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Saturday, November 30th from 10:30 am until 11:30 am at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Carol Celine Dale to: Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019