Carol Knott
5/27/2020
Carol Ann Margaret Knott, 67, of Saylorsburg passed away peacefully at home the morning of Wednesday, May 27, 2020, with her husband, Christopher by her side. Born in Hereford, England she was the daughter of Stanley and Pamela (Living) Walters.
Carol has resided in the United States since 1996, and prior to that in the UK. She was a homemaker for most of her life, raising her family.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her 5 children; Michael Bridgwater, Paul Bridgwater, Mark Bridgwater, Sarai-Ann Knott, and Jenna Wouters. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Cremation was private and burial will take place at a later date in England. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020