Carol M. Dunlap
1937 - 2020
Carol M. Dunlap, 83, of East Stroudsburg, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth where she was a resident for the past two years. She was the widow of Donald F. Dunlap, Sr. who died June 10, 2019.
Born on January 1, 1937 in Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Bessie (Hilgert) Shaw and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County. She and her late husband loved Florida and the Jersey shore and they spent the last twenty years living between their homes in Pennsylvania and Florida.
She was an active member of Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church where she was in charge of the nursery from 1971 to 1985.
Carol loved all children and donated to all children's organizations including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Surviving are four children, Cheryl Wellman of East Stroudsburg, Cynthia Courtright of East Stroudsburg, Donald F. Dunlap, Jr. of Bushkill, and Kathleen Phillips of Effort; 13 grandchildren; several great grandchildren;and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Shaw; and a sister, Muriel Christian.
The memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17, at 10:00AM at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church, 915 N. Fifth Street, Stroudsburg. Private family burial will be at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
