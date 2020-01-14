|
Caroline Edith Dublisky
4/5/1936 - 1/7/2020
Caroline Edith (van Rossum) Dublisky, of Stroud Township, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in her home in Stroudsburg.
Born on April 5, 1936 in Wuppertal, Germany, Caroline came to the United States in the early 60's and later married Ernest Benjamin Dublisky in Lawton, OK. Ernest recently passed in December 2019.
Professionally, Caroline worked as a model in her early career before studying dance at the Royal Academy of Dance in London and becoming a ballet teacher and Director of the Lawton Ballet Company. After moving to Stroudsburg, she continued to teach ballet on a part-time basis for several more years. Caroline was a supporter of many causes and a big animal lover.
Caroline is survived by her two sons Michael Seuffert, Houston, TX, Andreas Seuffert, Corinth, TX and her step son David Dublisky, Redmond, OR as well as grand children and great grand children in Texas and Oregon.
Cremation was private and services will be held in a close family circle in Houston, TX.
