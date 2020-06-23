Carolyn M. Brost
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn M. Brost
6/21/2020
Carolyn M. Brost, 96, of Mountainhome, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. She was the loving wife of Al Brost, with whom she shared 73 years of marriage.
Born on Grindstone Island, New York, she was a daughter of the late Aaron and Mildred (Dano) Cummings.
She was loved for her quick wit and great sense of humor who cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She always enjoyed her vacations with her husband, Al, while they traveled to visit family around the country. Carolyn relished her chances to test "Lady Luck" during her frequent trips to Atlantic City and her weekly Bridge games with friends. She also deeply cared for her pet cats over the years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Peter Brost and his wife, Laurie of Cresco; daughter, Janis Whitmore and her husband, Frank of Mountainhome; sister-in-law, Beverly Cummings of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; grandchildren: Christopher Brost and his fiancée, Beth; Daron Whitmore and his wife, Marlea; Kevin Brost and his wife, Angelica; and Gavin Whitmore; great-grandchildren: Jackson and Benjamin Brost; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, June 26 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Pastor John Keretzman will conduct a service at noon at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be entrusted to AWSOM Animal Welfare Society of Monroe: PO Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or the American Heart Association: PO Box 163549 Columbus, OH 43216-3549.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved