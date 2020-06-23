Carolyn M. Brost
6/21/2020
Carolyn M. Brost, 96, of Mountainhome, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. She was the loving wife of Al Brost, with whom she shared 73 years of marriage.
Born on Grindstone Island, New York, she was a daughter of the late Aaron and Mildred (Dano) Cummings.
She was loved for her quick wit and great sense of humor who cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She always enjoyed her vacations with her husband, Al, while they traveled to visit family around the country. Carolyn relished her chances to test "Lady Luck" during her frequent trips to Atlantic City and her weekly Bridge games with friends. She also deeply cared for her pet cats over the years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Peter Brost and his wife, Laurie of Cresco; daughter, Janis Whitmore and her husband, Frank of Mountainhome; sister-in-law, Beverly Cummings of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; grandchildren: Christopher Brost and his fiancée, Beth; Daron Whitmore and his wife, Marlea; Kevin Brost and his wife, Angelica; and Gavin Whitmore; great-grandchildren: Jackson and Benjamin Brost; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, June 26 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Pastor John Keretzman will conduct a service at noon at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be entrusted to AWSOM Animal Welfare Society of Monroe: PO Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or the American Heart Association: PO Box 163549 Columbus, OH 43216-3549.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
