Carolyn Ruth Ludwig
8/16/1941 - 2/23/2020
Carolyn Ruth Ludwig, 78, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on February 23, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of 54 years to the late Paul Ludwig.
Born on August 16, 1941 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late James Willams and Hazel (DeMers) Trieble. She was an EMT, volunteering more than 12 years with West End Ambulance Company in Effort, PA. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting and cross stitching, spending time at the beach and watching the Washington Redskins. She had a love of animals, but dearly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and their families.
She is survived by her children, Dawn Ludwig Rosenthal and husband Glenn, Sonja Renee Goodwin and husband Robert, Paulette Wendy Broadbent, Tammy Lee Gwozdz and Paul William Ludwig Jr. and wife Amanda. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer and Jacob Rosenthal, Amber Goodwin, Timothy Ludwig, Krisitine, Lauren and Kaitlin Broadbent, Ashley Holmes, Morgan and Michael Gwozdz and William Ludwig; great-grandchildren, Abram Rosenthal and Harper Ludwig; and her brother George Williams.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020