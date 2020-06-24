Carolyn Viola Meinhart6/22/2020Carolyn Viola Meinhart, beloved mother, sister, grandma, and friend passed away on June 22, 2020 from cancer-related complications. Her giving, loving, kind, and independent spirit shall be forever missed by all who knew her.Carolyn, the daughter of the late Clinton and Viola Bruch, grew up in Dotter's Corner, and graduated from Pleasant Valley High School. In 1963 Carolyn joined the late Melvin G. Meinhart (9/23/35 – 3/12/91) in marriage, and over the course of their 27 years together raised two loving daughters, Christine and Kelly, worked side-by-side to operate Meinhart Construction - a successful family business, and volunteered with many local organizations.After Melvin's passing, Carolyn remained in the house they built together in Polk Township. In 2004 she was appointed tax collector for Polk Township, and has maintained that office and service to the community up to the day she passed.Carolyn's thoughtful and creative spirit was a source of joy for family and friends. She surrounded herself with the people she loved, particularly the "apple of her eye," granddaughter Kathryn (Katie) Fritz. Carolyn shared with others her many interests, such as watching and feeding songbirds, flowers and gardening, many crafts, cake decorating, and decorating her home for the holidays. She had recently begun writing an adventure book with her granddaughter. She also enjoyed the company of pets, especially her cat, Sparrow.Carolyn's favorite view was the one from her own back yard. She would often forecast stormy weather, as she could see it moving over her beloved Call Mountain.Carolyn also enjoyed giving to others and cared about her community. She volunteered with the Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network, was very active with the Salem-St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kresgeville, and she and Melvin also volunteered their time with local scout troops. More recently, Carolyn was a member of the Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Trachsville, where she participated in fundraisers and supported efforts through donations. She also enjoyed monthly lunch get-togethers with friends from high school.The loss is deeply felt by her entire family. She is survived by daughter Christine Meinhart-Fritz, her husband Thomas, and granddaughter Kathryn (Katie) Ellyn of Lehighton, and daughter Kelly Donaldson and her husband Andrew of Harrisburg.Carolyn is also survived by siblings Phyllis Scheib and her husband Henry of Wapwallopen, Kathleen Rovinski and her husband James of Kunkletown, Darlene Smith and her husband James of Kunkletown, Connie Abercrombie and her husband John of Fogelsville, Clinton E. Bruch of Kunkletown, and Diane Reenock and her husband Craig of Walnutport, and several nieces and nephews.In recognition and consideration of current public health concerns, funeral services will be held for immediate family and invited guests at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., in Gilbert. Carolyn will be laid to rest next to her loving husband Melvin at the Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery in Trachsville.Carolyn's daughters, Christine and Kelly, greatly appreciate the support and love already being expressed by the community, and ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Loving Memory of Carolyn V. Meinhart to the Jerusalem Lutheran Church 500 Church Dr. Palmerton, Pennsylvania 18071-3642, and/or to the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe County, 3129 Godfrey Ridge Drive (PO Box 13), Stroudsburg, PA 18360.Gower Funeral Home1426 US-209, Gilbert