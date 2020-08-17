Catherine Dickens

Catherine Dickens8/15/2020Catherine Stringer Merchant Dickens passed away on Saturday August 15, 2020 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Catherine was born and raised in Weldon, North Carolina by her parents Martha Stringer and Paul Emerson Merchant. She graduated from Weldon High School and a commercial course at Women's College (now WNC) in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was a devoted member of the Grace Episcopal Church. Fondly known as "Sis" by her family and friends in North Carolina, she was pleased to be called Catherine by her new friends in Pennsylvania, where she had moved to be near her daughter several years ago. She was predeceased by her husband, David Millikin Dickens and by her sister Eva Pauline Merchant Harrison and brother, William Fewell Merchant. She liked to tell the uniqueness of her family - her sister was 18 months older and her brother 21 years younger, same parents and no children in between. Catherine worked at BB&T in Weldon and retired as Assistant Vice President after 27 years of service. She and her husband David enjoyed playing golf and socializing with friends at Chockyotte Country Club in Weldon. She was an avid bridge player and a talented artist. Her oil paintings of the seven North Carolina light houses were everyone's favorite.She is survived by her daughter Mollie Ann "Annie" Dickens Grill of Skytop, Pennsylvania, her son Paul Hayden Dickens of Montana, her granddaughter Hannah Catherine Grill Puleo of Connecticut, her sister-in-law Paula Merchant and nephew Paul Emerson Merchant of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and also by nephew Larry Harrison and niece, Martha Harrison Weber.There will be a memorial service for family at the Cedarwood Cemetery in Weldon at a future date.In lieu of flowers, the family wishes any memorial contributions be made to the Weldon Public Library in North Carolina (6 West 1st Street, Weldon NC 27890).William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg