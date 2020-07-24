Catherine M. Jones10/14/1949 - 07/21/2020Catherine (Cathy) M. Jones, 70, of Kunkletown, PA, who wished for a celebration of her life, rather than a mourning of her death, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.Cathy was born in Rockville Centre, NY on October 14, 1949, daughter of the late Calvitte and Catherine (Dempsey) Jones. She grew up on Candlewood Lake, CT and in the Watchung Hills of NJ. Cathy studied nursing at Marquette University, Wisconsin.Upon receiving her Medical Technician Certification in 1988, she worked as an Ophthalmic Technician and Office Manager for 30+ years, most recently with Kimmel and Associates, P.C. in Bethlehem, PA until her retirement in 2019.Cathy was known to enjoy a swim in the lake or ocean, reading a mystery novel, needlepointing a family gift, sewing a Christmas stocking for the newest family baby, country-line dancing with friends, celebratory family gatherings and walking with family dogs. Decorating for the current season or upcoming holiday was one of her favorite pastimes. Cathy's Christmas tree looked to be a scene out of a child's favorite storybook.Family and friends have been blessed with the presence of Cathy/Cousin/Aunt Cathy/Mom in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her children Loring Nagle (Matthew Andresen) Raritan, NJ and Kevin Nagle, Lehighton, PA.; as well as, her sister, Margaret J. Flynn, Westfield, NJ and brother, Clayton Jones of Wendell, Idaho; along with cousins and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Her beautiful smile will stay with us in our hearts.She is also survived by her companion of 25 years, Thomas McGrogan of Kunkletown, PA.Catherine was preceded in death by two brothers: Stephen and Paul Jones.Our Lady Queen of Peace will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 am, Monday, July 27, 2020 in Gilbert, PA.Interment will be held 11am, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with St. Mary's Cemetery, Watchung, NJ.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Cathy Jones to:AWSOM (Animal Welfare Society of Monroe) P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360PAWS (Preservation of Animal Welfare & Safety) P.O. Box 855, Camp Hill, PA 17001Camp Papillon Animal Shelter, 128 Brainerd Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18360Arrangements by Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.Route 209, Gilbert