1/
Catherine M. Jones
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine M. Jones
10/14/1949 - 07/21/2020
Catherine (Cathy) M. Jones, 70, of Kunkletown, PA, who wished for a celebration of her life, rather than a mourning of her death, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Cathy was born in Rockville Centre, NY on October 14, 1949, daughter of the late Calvitte and Catherine (Dempsey) Jones. She grew up on Candlewood Lake, CT and in the Watchung Hills of NJ. Cathy studied nursing at Marquette University, Wisconsin.
Upon receiving her Medical Technician Certification in 1988, she worked as an Ophthalmic Technician and Office Manager for 30+ years, most recently with Kimmel and Associates, P.C. in Bethlehem, PA until her retirement in 2019.
Cathy was known to enjoy a swim in the lake or ocean, reading a mystery novel, needlepointing a family gift, sewing a Christmas stocking for the newest family baby, country-line dancing with friends, celebratory family gatherings and walking with family dogs. Decorating for the current season or upcoming holiday was one of her favorite pastimes. Cathy's Christmas tree looked to be a scene out of a child's favorite storybook.
Family and friends have been blessed with the presence of Cathy/Cousin/Aunt Cathy/Mom in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her children Loring Nagle (Matthew Andresen) Raritan, NJ and Kevin Nagle, Lehighton, PA.; as well as, her sister, Margaret J. Flynn, Westfield, NJ and brother, Clayton Jones of Wendell, Idaho; along with cousins and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Her beautiful smile will stay with us in our hearts.
She is also survived by her companion of 25 years, Thomas McGrogan of Kunkletown, PA.
Catherine was preceded in death by two brothers: Stephen and Paul Jones.
Our Lady Queen of Peace will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 am, Monday, July 27, 2020 in Gilbert, PA.
Interment will be held 11am, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with St. Mary's Cemetery, Watchung, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Cathy Jones to:
AWSOM (Animal Welfare Society of Monroe) P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
PAWS (Preservation of Animal Welfare & Safety) P.O. Box 855, Camp Hill, PA 17001
Camp Papillon Animal Shelter, 128 Brainerd Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Arrangements by Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved