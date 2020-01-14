Home

William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Cathy R. Snyder


1950 - 2020
Cathy R. Snyder Obituary
Cathy R. Snyder
06/10/1950 - 01/12/2020
Cathy R. Snyder, 69, of Henryville, died January 12, 2020 at home. She was the widow of Kenneth William Snyder who died October 2, 1996.
Born on June 10, 1950 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Pearl (Van Buskirk) Lewis and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
Cathy worked at Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg where she started as a nurse in 1966 and retired as a respiratory therapist in 2012.
She was a member of East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church; and loved her grandchildren, traveling and going to the movies.
Surviving are two daughters, Jessica Barrett and husband Steve of East Stroudsburg and Noel Ceglia and husband Robert of Pocono Summit; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Barrett, Michael Hoven, Steven Barrett, Joseph Barrett, Matthew Denig, Katelyn Barrett, Brandon Denig and Elizabeth Denig; three great-grandchildren, Aidan Hoven, Kilee Lee and Dakota Barrett; two siblings, Joann Wallie and husband Bryan and Craig Lewis and wife Tammy all of East Stroudsburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Thursday, January 16, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with visitation beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM with Rev. James Todd officiating. Burial of her cremains will follow at Stroudsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clark Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
