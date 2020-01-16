|
|
Cecelia Sullivan
04/22/1925 - 01/15/2020
Cecelia "Ceil" Lorraine Agnes (McGrory) Sullivan, 94, of Tannersville, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. She was the widow of Francis J. Sullivan with whom she shared 56 years of marriage at the time of his death on April 28, 2001.
Born on April 22, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late George and Cecelia (Smith) McGrory and lived in Monroe County since 1965.
She was the heart of the family and was an amazing and cherished mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who loved life and being with her family. She loved unconditionally with all her heart and never judged or ridiculed. You could always count on her being in your corner, talking you through a tough time, or praying for you. Saying she will be missed is an understatement; and to all who loved her, she has left a great impact on our lives and a huge void in our lives. Our chain has been broken but her love will always be with us.
Ceil was a devoted member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Tannersville where she helped with the annual summer Bazaar and made perogies.
Surviving are five children, Alicia Shelly and husband Steward, Marilyn Getz (wife of the late Edward), Gerard Sullivan, Joan Donahue and husband Danny and Paul Sullivan; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Sullivan; and a brother, George McGrory.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM Saturday, January 18, at Our Lady of Victory Church, Cherry Lane Road, Tannersville with Rev. Richard Czachor as celebrant. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery. There will be no viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Church, P.O. Box 195, Tannersville, PA 18372.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020