Celina M. Valentin
03/26/2020
Celina M. Valentin, 60, of Saylorsburg, Pa., passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was the loving wife of Miguel Valentin. Born in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of Lydia Sierra Bibiloni.
Celina was a resident of the Saylorsburg area for the past 13 years, and prior to that she resided in the Somerville, N.J., area.
In addition to her husband, Miguel, she is survived by two sisters, Lydia Margarita Bibiloni of Waterbury, Conn., and Anna Szalaj of Chicago; and a nephew, Fabian Roman.
Private cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home and Cremation Service
23 North 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020