Chad Clifton
09/10/1977 - 05/27/2020
The life of Chad Joseph Clifton, age 42, was cut tragically short on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 when he passed away in his home in Washington D.C.
Chad continues to live in the hearts of his wife Jelena and son Bodin; parents Patricia and John; his older sister Jacqueline Schad, brother-in-law, Jason, and his beloved nephew, Jeffrey; his relatives, and loving friends, whom he considered family.
Chad leaves behind the memory of his great intellect and a unique wit, which were surpassed only by the immense love and loyalty to his dear ones. He was a humble and kind man described by many as the smartest guy in the room who would never make anyone feel less smart; the best friend in the times one needs best friends the most. Behind his boyish smile, there were tremendous determination and strength proven in multiple occasions in life.
Chad was born in Tannersville, PA. He graduated cum laude from the Pocono Mt High School. The advice imparted to his fellow graduates in the speech he delivered at the graduation ceremony remained Chad's credo throughout the life – set the aims high, strive for perfection. He continued education in Washington D.C. graduating from the honors program from the American University with the degree in international relations. He became a member of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, later rising to become the group's president. Majority of Chad's career, including the final years, was spent working in the field of international development where he was running various governmental projects across Africa, Middle East and Europe.
Chad was an avid Raiders' fan, music lover, poet, reader. But, above all else, Chad was a devoted husband and a wonderful father that would spend hours at the playground suiting to his little boy's every desire. Bodin's little heart is shattered over the sudden and inexplicable loss of his beloved dad.
His passing was mourned by the people from many different parts of the world, from his wife's native Montenegro to South Africa, UK, Iraq, Sudan, and other places where Chad lived and traveled.
Thanks to all for their kind condolences and heartfelt tributes to Chad. Thanks to Chad's fraternity brothers who met virtually to honor the memory of him. Special thanks are due to Chad's friends William and Donna Reid, Kevin and Rachel Lawlor, Noah Steurer and Kathleen Doyle for their immeasurable support to Chad's family in these heart-breaking times.
Chad's warm smile and kind heart will be forever missed and never forgotten.
To view Chad's memorial website and share your memories and condolences, please visit https://www.forevermissed.com/chad-joseph-clifton
DeVol Funeral Home
2222 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007 devolfuneralhome.com