Charlene M. Serfass8/16/2020Charlene M. Serfass, 100, of Appenzell, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16 in her home.Born in Sciota, she was a daughter of the late John Stanley and Helen (Wolf) Reimel.Charlene was a 1937 graduate of Stroudsburg High School. She then graduated from St. Luke's and Children's Hospital in Philadelphia in 1943. She received her post graduate degree in Medical and Surgical Nursing from the Polytechnic Institute in New York City. She worked as a registered nurse at the General Hospital in East Stroudsburg for five years and later she was the Director of Nursing Services at Pleasant Valley Manor in Snydersville for fifteen years. Charlene had also been a private duty nurse for many people during her lifetime.She was a member of St. Mark's Community Lutheran Church in Appenzell, the Pocono Garden Club, the Western Pocono Women's Club and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Monroe County General Hospital.She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Williams and her husband Richard of Appenzell and Dawn Halmi and her husband James of Greencastle; a son, Raymond R. Serfass Jr. and his friend Lisa of Appenzell; a brother, Robert Reimel of Mokena, IL; a sister, Elva Thomas of Williamsport, MD; three grandchildren, Kristin Schaffer, James Halmi and Tamara Desai; a step-grandchild, Richard Joseph Williams and two great grandchildren, Kiara and Riken Desai. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty seven years, Raymond R. Serfass Sr. and by seven brothers, Stewart, Edward, Douglas, Glenn, John, Richard and Lester Reimel.No services are planned at this time. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Kellersville Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Community Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 146 Reeders, PA 18352.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville