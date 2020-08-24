Charles C. Taylor10/20/1943 - 8/22/2020Charles C. Taylor, 76, a resident of Pleasant Valley Manor since 2013, died Saturday, August 22, 2020.Born on October 20, 1943 in Shelton, CT, he was the son of the late Charles and Vera Taylor.He served in the United States Navy and while living in Connecticut worked as a cashier at Danbury Hospital.Charlie and Peter owned and operated the "International Eatery" in Bartonsville for 19 years.He loved to read.Surviving are his cousin and best friend, Peter Wagner, also a resident of Pleasant Valley Manor; a sister, Elizabeth Velky, of Florida; and a cousin, Fran Kowaski of Connecticut.There will be no services at this time.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg