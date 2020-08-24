1/
Charles C. Taylor
1943 - 2020

Charles C. Taylor
10/20/1943 - 8/22/2020
Charles C. Taylor, 76, a resident of Pleasant Valley Manor since 2013, died Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Born on October 20, 1943 in Shelton, CT, he was the son of the late Charles and Vera Taylor.
He served in the United States Navy and while living in Connecticut worked as a cashier at Danbury Hospital.
Charlie and Peter owned and operated the "International Eatery" in Bartonsville for 19 years.
He loved to read.
Surviving are his cousin and best friend, Peter Wagner, also a resident of Pleasant Valley Manor; a sister, Elizabeth Velky, of Florida; and a cousin, Fran Kowaski of Connecticut.
There will be no services at this time.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.



















