|
|
Charles E. Ball
2/22/1930 - 1/7/2020
Charles E. Ball, 89, of Stroudsburg, died suddenly Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Mary (Rosell) Bell with whom he shared 71 years of marriage on November 19th.
Born on February 22, 1930 in Lebanon, VA, he was a son of the late Bernard and Madia (Hubbard) Ball and lived in Monroe County since 1956.
He served in the U.S. Army; and worked at the Tobyhanna Army Depot where he was a supervisor in the electronics department and retired in 1985 after 34 years of service.
He was a member of the Pocono Lodge No. 780 F&AM in Paradise Township; and loved to travel with his wife having visited all fifty states and many countries all over the world.
In addition to his wife, surviving are three children, Barbara Wilson and husband Kim of Millville, NJ, Bernard "Bernie" Ball (husband of the late Dorothy) of Marshalls Creek, and Karen Ball of Stroudsburg; a brother, Giles Ball of Fredericksburg, VA; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Patricia Shook and Janine Decker.
There will be a visitation for family and friends on Monday, January 13, from 10:00 to 11:00AM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Services will begin at 11:00AM with a masonic service led by Pocono Lodge #780; followed by a religious service with Pastor David Berryman officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020