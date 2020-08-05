Charles E. Dibble Jr
11/02/1954 - 08/03/2020
Charles E. Dibble Jr, age 65, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born November 2, 1954 in Valley Forge to Rhoda Mae "Pat" and Charles Dibble. He and his wife, Cathy, were residents of Thornhurst Twp. and celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Chuck was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Pennsylvania National Guard, a retired Teamster, a dedicated volunteer EMT and firefighter, a friend to many and a beloved husband, father, brother, Papa, uncle and cousin.
His favorite hobbies and pastimes included spending time with his grandkids, telling stories, collecting firearms, hunting, reading, gambling, micromanaging, fixing things, and driving.
Chuck will be missed and is survived by his wife, Cathy; sister Jacky Morgan, Pen Argyl; children, Charles III and wife Candice, Thornhurst Twp.; Patty McLain and husband Jason, Spring Brook Twp.; grandchildren: Kaleigh Dibble, Boynton Beach, Fl; Ian McLain, and Ty Dibble, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Susan, and son, Eric, who died exactly 13 years prior on the same date.
There will be no formal service as per his request and lifelong belief that people should visit in life rather than in death. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Chuck's tribute fund, which could be found by visiting the funeral home's website, www.strauchfuneralhomes.com
. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC in Spring Brook Twp.
