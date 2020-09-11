Charles F. Gaskill
09/11/2020
Charles F. Gaskill 89 of Sciota passed away on Friday Sept.11, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pa. he was the son of Charles and Anna (Jaroszewski) Gaskill. Charles was a resident of the Sciota area for the past 5 years and prior to that he resided in the Tamaqua, Pa. area.
He worked for the A.T. & T. Company for 35 years retiring in 1986. He was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by a daughter Elizabeth Ingersoll and her husband Erick of Sciota and a grandson Joshua Ingersoll and a brother Thomas Gaskill of Philadelphia.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg Pulafuneralhome.com