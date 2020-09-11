Charles F. Gaskill09/11/2020Charles F. Gaskill 89 of Sciota passed away on Friday Sept.11, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pa. he was the son of Charles and Anna (Jaroszewski) Gaskill. Charles was a resident of the Sciota area for the past 5 years and prior to that he resided in the Tamaqua, Pa. area.He worked for the A.T. & T. Company for 35 years retiring in 1986. He was of the Catholic faith.He is survived by a daughter Elizabeth Ingersoll and her husband Erick of Sciota and a grandson Joshua Ingersoll and a brother Thomas Gaskill of Philadelphia.Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg