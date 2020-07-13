1/
Charles H. Maier Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles H. Maier, Jr.
2/21/1943 - 7/11/2020
Charles H. Maier, Jr., 77, of Stroud Township, died Saturday morning, July 11, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. He was the husband of Kathryn (Barrett) Maier with whom he shared 46 years of marriage.
Born on February 21, 1943 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Charles H. Sr. and Helene (Lindner) Maier.
In earlier years he owned and operated Maier's Texaco in South Stroudsburg; and later was a driver for Limos for Less.
Charlie was a member of Barger Lodge #325 F&AM.
In addition to his wife, surviving are three children, Megan Maier Wright and husband Chas of Westchester, Jeffrey Maier of Phoenix, AZ and Douglas Maier and wife Debbie of Lansdale; four grandchildren, Dante Wright, Quinn Wright, Scott Maier and Danielle Maier; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Arline Smeltz and June Woller.
As per his wishes, there will be no services and cremation will be private.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Davita Pocono and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono for their care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org).
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved