Charles H. Maier, Jr.
2/21/1943 - 7/11/2020
Charles H. Maier, Jr., 77, of Stroud Township, died Saturday morning, July 11, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. He was the husband of Kathryn (Barrett) Maier with whom he shared 46 years of marriage.
Born on February 21, 1943 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Charles H. Sr. and Helene (Lindner) Maier.
In earlier years he owned and operated Maier's Texaco in South Stroudsburg; and later was a driver for Limos for Less.
Charlie was a member of Barger Lodge #325 F&AM.
In addition to his wife, surviving are three children, Megan Maier Wright and husband Chas of Westchester, Jeffrey Maier of Phoenix, AZ and Douglas Maier and wife Debbie of Lansdale; four grandchildren, Dante Wright, Quinn Wright, Scott Maier and Danielle Maier; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Arline Smeltz and June Woller.
As per his wishes, there will be no services and cremation will be private.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Davita Pocono and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono for their care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to National Kidney Foundation
(www.kidney.org
).
