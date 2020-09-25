Charles J. Middaugh
11/10/1939 - 02/28/2020
Charles "Chuck" J. Middaugh, age 80 of Effort passed away February 28, 2020 at his home.
Chuck was the loving husband of Patricia (Lucia) Middaugh. They celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on October 31, 2019.
He was born in Dover, NJ on November 10, 1939, son of the late Charles H. and Arline (Hart) Middaugh.
Chuck was a career U.S. Navy Veteran having worked as a Explosive Ordnance Disposal person and served during the Vietnam War. After his retirement Chuck worked for the Department of Defense at the Tobyhanna Army Depot and Picatinny Arsenal. He also worked as a school policeman for the Stroudsburg School District.
Chuck was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Gilbert where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7141.
We have been blessed with the presence of Chuck in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife: Patricia; his son: Charles J. Middaugh Jr and his wife Kelly of Stroudsburg. He was the loving grandfather to Jennifer and Jordan Middaugh and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister: Kathleen and his mother and father in law: Joseph and Jennie (Stirone) Lucia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 17th at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Gilbert.
Family and Friends are welcome to offer condolences on Saturday, October 17 from 10:30 am until time of Mass at church.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Charles J. Middaugh to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert gowerfuneralhome.com