1/
Charles J. Middaugh
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles J. Middaugh
11/10/1939 - 02/28/2020
Charles "Chuck" J. Middaugh, age 80 of Effort passed away February 28, 2020 at his home.
Chuck was the loving husband of Patricia (Lucia) Middaugh. They celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on October 31, 2019.
He was born in Dover, NJ on November 10, 1939, son of the late Charles H. and Arline (Hart) Middaugh.
Chuck was a career U.S. Navy Veteran having worked as a Explosive Ordnance Disposal person and served during the Vietnam War. After his retirement Chuck worked for the Department of Defense at the Tobyhanna Army Depot and Picatinny Arsenal. He also worked as a school policeman for the Stroudsburg School District.
Chuck was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Gilbert where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7141.
We have been blessed with the presence of Chuck in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife: Patricia; his son: Charles J. Middaugh Jr and his wife Kelly of Stroudsburg. He was the loving grandfather to Jennifer and Jordan Middaugh and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister: Kathleen and his mother and father in law: Joseph and Jennie (Stirone) Lucia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 17th at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Gilbert.
Family and Friends are welcome to offer condolences on Saturday, October 17 from 10:30 am until time of Mass at church.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Charles J. Middaugh to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 25 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved