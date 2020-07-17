1/1
Charles Keith Bisbing Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Keith Bisbing, Sr.
07/17/2020
Charles Keith Bisbing, Sr., 52, of East Stroudsburg passed away peacefully July 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Charlene Ann (Schuler) Bisbing. Born in East Stroudsburg, PA he was the son of Lawrence and Nancy (Wirta) Bisbing.
Charles was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. He was of the Christian faith. Charles loved spending time with his family, playing pool, and going hunting. He had worked as a millwright for West Rock for 31 years.
In addition to his wife and parents, Charles is survived by his children; Charles Bisbing, Jr., Dustin Siska, and Collene Siska, and grandchild; Chase Siske. He is also survived by his brothers; Larry Bisbing and Nelson Major.
Cremation will be private with a celebration of life held at a later date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to make a donation in Charles honor toward the Glioblastoma Foundation.
https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Pula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved