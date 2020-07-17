Charles Keith Bisbing, Sr.07/17/2020Charles Keith Bisbing, Sr., 52, of East Stroudsburg passed away peacefully July 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Charlene Ann (Schuler) Bisbing. Born in East Stroudsburg, PA he was the son of Lawrence and Nancy (Wirta) Bisbing.Charles was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. He was of the Christian faith. Charles loved spending time with his family, playing pool, and going hunting. He had worked as a millwright for West Rock for 31 years.In addition to his wife and parents, Charles is survived by his children; Charles Bisbing, Jr., Dustin Siska, and Collene Siska, and grandchild; Chase Siske. He is also survived by his brothers; Larry Bisbing and Nelson Major.Cremation will be private with a celebration of life held at a later date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to make a donation in Charles honor toward the Glioblastoma Foundation.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg