Charles W. Price
12/12/2019
Charles W. Price, 81, of Kunkletown, passed away Thursday, December 12 in his home.
He was the loving husband of Monica M. (McLeod) Price. They celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on December 1st of this year.
Born in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Charles Henwood Price and the late Frances M. (Feeney) Price.
Charles was an elevator supervisor for most of his life. He most recently worked for Hubert H. Hayes Inc. Elevator Consultants. He was an Army Veteran and also in the Marine Reserves. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, boating, and fishing. He was a member of the American Legion Post 927 in Gilbert. He was a member of the Indian Mountain Rod & Gun Club, and also a member of the Garage Rats in Chestnuthill Township. Charles will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Charles W. Price Jr. of Boerne, TX; a son-in-law, Jose Millan-Price of Boerne, TX; a sister-in-law, Ellen Hugg and her husband Billy of Chapin, SC; and a niece, Ashley Metz of Chapin, SC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Glen Andrew.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests to send donations to the , P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019