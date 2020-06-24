Charles Wall Jr.4/9/1946 - 6/21/2020Charles "Joe" Wall Jr., of Manassas, Virginia, passed away Sunday June 21, 2020. He was the husband of Choon Ryun Wall, they were married on March 1, 1986.Born April 9, 1946 in East Stroudsburg, the son of the late Charles J. Wall Sr and Eleanor (Rehm) Wall.Joe was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War and for many years after.In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his children, Michael Wall (Heather), Charles J. Wall III (Nicole), Hae Yung Cho, and Yung Hae Cho (Matthew); 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.Joe is also survived by his sister, Donna Decker (Ron), his sister in law Linda Wall, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Graveside military services will be held at the convenience of the family at a National Cemetery in Virginia.Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg