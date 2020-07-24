Charles William Jones Jr.7/31/1964 - 7/22/2020Charles William Jones Jr., 56, of East Stroudsburg was promoted to Glory on Wednesday July 22, 2020.Born July 13, 1964 in East Stroudsburg he was a son of the late Charles William Jones, Sr. and Elizabeth "Beverly" (Lesoine) Jones.Charlie was a mentally challenged individual with a heart of gold. He loved to talk with everyone and could recall names of people he had met years later with astonishing accuracy. Charlie could be often found helping neighbors with their garage or sweeping the sidewalk too. Charlie worked at Burnley Workshop in Snydersville for 10 years mostly on the assembly line.Charlie was a member (a soldier in good standing) of the Salvation Army Citidel in East Stroudsburg, his favorite song was Jesus Loves Me (This I know). His favorite movies were Hairspray, Home Alone and Spongebob Squarepants. Dolly Parton was his favorite singer, having named his cat Dolly in tribute to Ms. Aron even though it was a male cat!In spite of having had many eye surgeries to correct his vision he could determine the love in another person's heart. Charlie was a good example of how to live a life through faith in Jesus Christ, he loved everybody!Charlie was promoted to Heaven on July 22, 2020 to accompany his grandparents: Earnest, Delilah and Eleanor Lesoine; his father Charles Jones, Sr., his brothers Mark and Luke Cardwell; and his uncle Earnest Lesoine Jr.Surviving members of the immediate family are his mother, Elizabeth Beverly (Lesoine) Jones of East Stroudsburg; sister, Virginia Goida and husband John of Stroudsburg; brothers, John Cardwell and wife Betty of East Stroudsburg, Thomas Jones of Lower Allen Twp., and Robert Jones of East Stroudsburg; sister, Courtney "Delilah" Owens and husband Dave of Broadlands, VA and several nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday July 27, 2020 from 1-2pm with a prayer service following immediately at the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. We will be adhering to the CDC guidelines for the state of Pennsylvania due to Covid19.All donations in remembrance of Charlie can be made to the Salvation Army, 226 Washington Street East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.Even though Charlie was mentally challenged there was one word that he did know how to write and that word was GOD.Family and friends will find lasting comfort in the memory of Charles William Jones, Jr.Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg