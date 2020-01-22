|
|
Charles William Long Sr.
04/30/1929 - 01/21/2020
Charles William "Bill" Long, Sr., 90, formerly of Barrett Township, died Tuesday afternoon, January 21, 2020, while under hospice care in his daughter's home in Henryville.
Born on April 30, 1929 in Morrisville, he was a son of the late Morris and Elizabeth (Worthington) Long and lived in Monroe County since 1989.
He was a self-employed general contractor and member of Keokee Chapel United Methodist Church.
Charles was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, traveling and helping his neighbors with projects.
Surviving are his daughter, Tracy Davidson and son-in-law, Jeffrey Miller of Henryville; and two grandchildren, Sumner and Graham. He was preceded in death by a son, Charles W. Long, Jr.; and brother, Donald Long.
Services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 1:00PM followed by the funeral service at 2:00PM with Pastor Mertice Shane officiating.
Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Animal Welfare Society of Monroe (AWSOM), P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020