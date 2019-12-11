|
|
Charlotte Jennie Ronemus
09/11/1943 - 12/10/2019
Charlotte Jennie (Counterman) Ronemus passed away peacefully on December 10, 2020 after an extended illness. Born September 11, 1943, she was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. She was a 1961 graduate of East Stroudsburg High School.
She is survived by her brother Bernard (Buddy), husband Rollin, Children: Charles, Angelique, and Rollin, as well as her Grandchildren: Mystique, Jacqueline, Charles, Zoe, and Ronald. She also had many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Charles, mother Betty, and brother Robert.
She had a sharp wit and humor and loved learning new things and any kind of challenge. Charlotte loved studying local history and genealogy and spent years putting together a detailed family tree. She had many occupations in her life, but none more successful than wife, mother, friend, and grandmother.
She worked hard to instill independence and self-reliance in her children and grandchildren, making sure they would be able to provide for themselves, all learning at a very early age to cook, sew and read.
A private memorial will be held at the convenience of the family.
