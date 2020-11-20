Cheri Jean (Oppelt) Jones08/04/1952 - 11/15/2020Cheri Jean (Oppelt) Jones, 68, of Cresco, died Sunday afternoon, November 15, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the wife of Samuel L. Jones with whom she shared 41 years of marriage on July 7th.Born on August 4, 1952 in East Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late Henry "Peach" Oppelt and Ethel (Price) Oppelt.She was a lifetime resident of Barrett Township and was a driver and dispatcher for Monroe County Transit Authority for 20 years. To know Cheri, was to love her. She loved her family ferociously. Her grandchildren were truly her pride and joy. Barrett Township residents would often refer to her as the "Halloween Queen." She touched everyone that she came in contact with in her lifetime.Cheri was a member of the Evans-Blitz Post 922 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Canadensis and the Barrett Township Halloween Parade Committee; and was a softball coach in earlier years.In addition to her husband, surviving are three children; Angela Jones-Price and husband Jeremy, Samuel Jones II and partner Inna Vityuk and Jacob Jones and partner Jaime Otto all of Cresco; eight grandchildren, Clara Rose Soller, Lily Ann Soller, Samuel Jones, Paul Jones, Anastasia Jones, Jacob Jones, Makayla Lynn Jones and Chassity Jones; a brother, Allen Oppelt of Mountainhome; and many special nieces and nephews that she loved as if they were her own. She was preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Oppelt and a sister, Phyllis Seese.Cheri's life will be celebrated on Sunday, November 29, at 12:00 p.m. at the Jones Camp on Snow Hill Road in Canadensis. The family asks that you bring a lawn chair and dress for the weather. Cremation was privateIn lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the Evans-Blitz Post 922 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, 3407 Spruce Cabin Road, Canadensis, PA 18325.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360