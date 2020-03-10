|
Cheryl A. Bishop
03/06/2020
Cheryl A. Bishop, 60, of East Stroudsburg passed away on Friday March 6, with her loving son by her side.
She was the daughter of Shirley Bishop of Marshalls Creek. In addition to her mother she is survived by her son Andrew Gould, and her long time partner James Franklin, her sister Brenda Callahan and her husband Terry of Marshall Creek, her brother Frank Bishop and his fiancé Susan Frantz of Lehighton, her sister Sue Franklin and her husband Bob of Wooddale, her sister Lisa Wright an her husband John of Wooddale; 9 nieces and nephews.
She was employed by Hayward Industries for a long time until her disability. She enjoyed a simple life by spending time with her family, she enjoyed fishing, gardening and reading; loved all animals and would take in any stray that came along.
There will be no services in honor of her wishes. The Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg
bensingthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020