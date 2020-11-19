Cheryl Ann Tigue

10/16/1959 - 11/17/2020

Cheryl Ann Tigue of Tobyhanna passed away on November 17, 2020 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center after an extended illness. Her daughter Courtney and niece Lori Noonan were by her side. Cheryl was born on October 16, 1959 in Scranton to the late Paul and Meriam (Bruce) Tigue.

She is survived by her daughter Courtney Tigue (who was her EVERYthing!) and fiancé Gary Pope, Jr., sisters Linda (Jim) Frutchey and Sharon (Claude) Pope, sister-in-law Saundra Tigue, godson Robert Yocum (her "#1 most handsome boy"), and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her infant sister Meriam, and brothers Paul and Carson.

Cheryl lived and worked in Monroe County all her life, loved to travel, was a huge country music fan (Trace Adkins was her guy!), and was famous for "Cheryl's cole slaw" at holiday dinners. She never complained of her illness and instead focused on being a great mother, sister, aunt, friend to many, and "mom" to her three rescue dogs Miley, Fred and Lillie Mae. One of Cheryl's final wishes was to have dog treats in both hands to give to all her beloved pets when she was reunited with them in heaven.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in the Heart & Vascular Institute especially Dr. Dowling and Dr. Ali. As well as Dr. Stafford Smith and PA James Kincel for their many years of excellent and compassionate care. Family also thanks all of those who took the time to send her cards (birthday and get well) while she was in the hospital, those who kept in touch with her daughter and all those who kept her in their thoughts and prayers throughout her illness.

She was a member of the Community Church in Tobyhanna. In keeping with Cheryl's wishes, her body was donated to Science Care in hopes of helping others by furthering the advancement and understanding of heart disease. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Please donate to A.W.S.O.M. Animal Shelter or an animal rescue of your choice in memory of Cheryl.



