Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Chester L. Anthony

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester L. Anthony Obituary
Chester L. Anthony
03/13/2020
Chester L. Anthony 92 of Saylorsburg, Pa. passed away on Friday March 13, 2020 in the Fellowship Manor Terrace in Whitehall, Pa. Born in Bossardsville, Pa. he was the son of Roy and Lois (Heller) Anthony.
Chester was a lifelong resident of the Hamilton Township, Pa. area. He worked as a carpenter foreman with the Alvin H. Butz construction company in Allentown, Pa. for many years. He was a member of the Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church of Hamilton Square and was a United States Coast Guard veteran.
He is survived by 2 sons: Lester D. Anthony and his wife Lynne of Walnutport, Pa. and Jeffrey A. Anthony and his wife Lisa of Saylorsburg, Pa. and three grandchildren:Elizabeth M. Anthony and her husband Timothy Lockridge of West Chester, Ohio, Jenelle M. Downs and her husband Matthew of Lawrenceburg, KY. and Jared A. Anthony of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 10-11:30am at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.Stroudsburg, Pa. followed by a funeral service starting at 11:30am at the funeral Home with Pastor Steven Claycomb officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery Hamilton Square, Pa.
Memorial donations can be made to the Fellowship Community 3000 Fellowship Dr. Whitehall, Pa. 18052 or to the Family Pillars Hospice 3910 Adler Place Bethlehem, Pa. 18017.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -