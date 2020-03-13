|
Chester L. Anthony
03/13/2020
Chester L. Anthony 92 of Saylorsburg, Pa. passed away on Friday March 13, 2020 in the Fellowship Manor Terrace in Whitehall, Pa. Born in Bossardsville, Pa. he was the son of Roy and Lois (Heller) Anthony.
Chester was a lifelong resident of the Hamilton Township, Pa. area. He worked as a carpenter foreman with the Alvin H. Butz construction company in Allentown, Pa. for many years. He was a member of the Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church of Hamilton Square and was a United States Coast Guard veteran.
He is survived by 2 sons: Lester D. Anthony and his wife Lynne of Walnutport, Pa. and Jeffrey A. Anthony and his wife Lisa of Saylorsburg, Pa. and three grandchildren:Elizabeth M. Anthony and her husband Timothy Lockridge of West Chester, Ohio, Jenelle M. Downs and her husband Matthew of Lawrenceburg, KY. and Jared A. Anthony of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 10-11:30am at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.Stroudsburg, Pa. followed by a funeral service starting at 11:30am at the funeral Home with Pastor Steven Claycomb officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery Hamilton Square, Pa.
Memorial donations can be made to the Fellowship Community 3000 Fellowship Dr. Whitehall, Pa. 18052 or to the Family Pillars Hospice 3910 Adler Place Bethlehem, Pa. 18017.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020