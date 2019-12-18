|
Christina Trunzo
12/13/2019
Christina Trunzo 80 of Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Friday Dec. 13, 2019. Born in Columbia she was the daughter of Denetrio Herrera Diaz and Etelvina Leon Sanchez. Christina was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 15 years and prior to that she resided in the Columbia area. In her early in Columbia she was an Elementary School teacher and later in Stroudsburg worked in the Textile industry. She was of the catholic faith.
Christian was preceded in death by a daughter Johanna Ortegon. She is survived by a sister Mabel Herrera and several cousins. Cremation services were handled by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th. St. Stroudsburg, Pa.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019