Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Christine Ann Hartmann

Christine Ann Hartmann Obituary
Christine Ann Hartmann
04/09/2020
Christine Ann Hartmann 62 of Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Thursday April 9, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono E. Stroudsburg, Pa. She was the companion of Brian Pansy for many years.
Born in Ypsilanti, Michigan she was the daughter of Alexander and Grace Hartmann. Christine worked in the home cleaning services for many years. She was of the Lutheran faith.
In addition to her companion Brian Pansy she is survived by a son Joseph Decker and a daughter Naomi Leamon both of Naples, Florida and several grandchildren and 2 sisters.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. Her ashes will be buried in the Prospect cemetery East Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
