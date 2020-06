Christine Bendekovits10/30/1956 - 6/24/2020Christine Bendekovits, 63, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. Born October 30, 1956 in Kohfidisch, Austria, she was a daughter of the late Stefan and Emilie (Stubits) Bendekovits. Christine was a member of Queenship of Mary Church, Northampton. Christine loved unconditionally. She loved her family, friends, and caregivers. She enjoyed her meals, music, and the comedy of life. Survivors: sister, Emilie, wife of Fred Martin; nephew, Philip Martin and wife, Laura; niece, Kristal, wife of Tobin Scott; great-nephews, Caleb Martin, Carter and Nash Scott; aunt and cousins. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg ICU, 2545 Schoenersville Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18017 in loving memory of Christine.Reichel Funeral HomeNorthampton