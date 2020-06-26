Christine Bendekovits
1956 - 2020
Christine Bendekovits
10/30/1956 - 6/24/2020
Christine Bendekovits, 63, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. Born October 30, 1956 in Kohfidisch, Austria, she was a daughter of the late Stefan and Emilie (Stubits) Bendekovits. Christine was a member of Queenship of Mary Church, Northampton. Christine loved unconditionally. She loved her family, friends, and caregivers. She enjoyed her meals, music, and the comedy of life. Survivors: sister, Emilie, wife of Fred Martin; nephew, Philip Martin and wife, Laura; niece, Kristal, wife of Tobin Scott; great-nephews, Caleb Martin, Carter and Nash Scott; aunt and cousins. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg ICU, 2545 Schoenersville Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18017 in loving memory of Christine.
Reichel Funeral Home
Northampton
reichelfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
