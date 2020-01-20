|
|
Christine M. Lochner
1/18/2020
Christine M. Lochner, 88, of Stroudsburg passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was the widow of Valentin Lochner, Jr. with whom she spent 50 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late Eberhart and Catherine (Phillippi) Scheero.
Christine had resided in the Stroudsburg area for the past 21 years and prior to that in Abington, PA. She was an executive secretary for most of her life, working in the Motorola Corporation.
Christine is survived by her daughter Claire Lochner and son James Lochner, and 2 grandchildren; Lauren and Jaclyn Pilgermayer. In addition to her husband and parents, she is also preceded in death by her son Stephen Lochner.
A memorial service will take place in Spring 2020, private cremation has been entrusted to the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020